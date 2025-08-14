$41.430.02
"Coalition of the Resolute": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The "Coalition of the Resolute" opposes restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russia's veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. Leaders discussed a peaceful settlement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin.

"Coalition of the Resolute": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreement

The "Coalition of the Resolute" opposes any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of a future peace agreement. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the British government, reports UNN.

Details

They clarified that the statement was adopted following a virtual meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance, ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In particular, it is emphasized that the Kremlin should not have a veto on Ukraine's path to the European Union and NATO.

Leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts to end the killings in Ukraine, stop Russia's aggressive war, and achieve a just and lasting peace. They welcomed the open discussions with President Trump that took place earlier

- the statement says.

It is indicated that the leaders clearly stated that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine.

It is necessary to continue an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia. A diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

- the statement notes.

The leaders of the "Coalition of the Resolute" also emphasize that:

  • meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a lasting and significant cessation of hostilities;
    • sanctions and broader economic measures to pressure Russia's war economy should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire;
      • international borders should not be changed by force;
        • Ukraine must have reliable and credible security guarantees to effectively protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

          "The "Coalition of the Resolute" is ready to play an active role - in particular, to deploy support forces after the cessation of hostilities. No restrictions should be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO," the statement says.

          Recall

          Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the sixth meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute", announced that the next steps had been agreed upon, and it was also agreed to continue working in close contact between Ukraine, all of Europe, and the United States.

          There is a "real" chance for a ceasefire, a "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "security forces" - Starmer13.08.25, 18:38 • 5560 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

