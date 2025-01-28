EU is working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia: Kallas names deadlines
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be ready by February. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of continuing economic pressure and military support for Ukraine.
The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"We are working on the next package of sanctions and I hope we really want to have it ready by February," said EU top-diplomat Kaja Kallas.
According to her, "we really need to continue economic pressure on Russia, as well as provide military support to Ukraine.
