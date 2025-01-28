EU is working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia: Kallas names deadlines

The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are working on the next package of sanctions and I hope we really want to have it ready by February," said EU top-diplomat Kaja Kallas.

According to her, "we really need to continue economic pressure on Russia, as well as provide military support to Ukraine.

It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July