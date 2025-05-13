The EU is ready to strengthen sanctions: Merz threatened the Russian Federation if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not agreed upon

$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11114 views

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25030 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29446 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71093 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45374 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100117 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104353 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86960 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63876 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63366 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129377 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128500 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27581 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37973 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43214 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48566 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53448 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The EU is ready to strengthen sanctions: Merz threatened the Russian Federation if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the EU is ready for tougher sanctions against Russia if no progress is made this week in ending the war in Ukraine. Zelensky is ready for negotiations.

The EU is ready to strengthen sanctions: Merz threatened the Russian Federation if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not agreed upon

If no progress is made this week in ending the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine, the EU is ready to impose tougher sanctions against Moscow. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports, citing Der Spiegel.

We are waiting for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's consent and agree that if there is no real progress this week, we want to work together at the European level on a significant strengthening of sanctions,

Merz said

The statement of the German Chancellor took place at a press conference with the head of the Greek government, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Merz said that EU leaders agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he could participate in negotiations with Russia in Istanbul this week, provided that Russian bombings and attacks on civilians in Ukraine cease.

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists on a ceasefire by the Russian Federation so that real negotiations become possible. Ukraine has already agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin insultingly spoke about the leaders of the countries that support sanctions against Russia.

US officials are planning to come to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
