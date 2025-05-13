The EU is ready to strengthen sanctions: Merz threatened the Russian Federation if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not agreed upon

If no progress is made this week in ending the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine, the EU is ready to impose tougher sanctions against Moscow. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports, citing Der Spiegel.

We are waiting for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's consent and agree that if there is no real progress this week, we want to work together at the European level on a significant strengthening of sanctions, Merz said

The statement of the German Chancellor took place at a press conference with the head of the Greek government, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Merz said that EU leaders agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he could participate in negotiations with Russia in Istanbul this week, provided that Russian bombings and attacks on civilians in Ukraine cease.

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists on a ceasefire by the Russian Federation so that real negotiations become possible. Ukraine has already agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin insultingly spoke about the leaders of the countries that support sanctions against Russia.

US officials are planning to come to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.