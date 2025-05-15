$41.540.04
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1432 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 33016 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34444 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 40001 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80758 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100997 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156460 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145793 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296246 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104277 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

The EU is preparing new duties on fertilizers and flour from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

The European Parliament approved an increase in duties on imports from Russia and Belarus: for fertilizers up to 430 euros per ton by 2028, for flour, sugar and animal feed by 50%. The goal is to prevent the financing of the war.

The EU is preparing new duties on fertilizers and flour from Russia and Belarus

The European Parliament's profile committee has approved the European Commission's proposal to increase tariffs on sugar, vinegar, flour and animal feed from fb and belarus by 50%. Previously, these goods were not subject to tariffs. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

MEPs also supported the introduction of 6.5% duties on fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, as well as additional fees of EUR 40-45 per tonne in 2025-2026. By 2028, these duties will increase to EUR 430 per tonne.

The bill also instructs the European Commission to monitor the situation and take measures to mitigate price increases that could harm the EU's internal market and agricultural sector. The document must now be approved at the European Parliament's plenary session on 22 May. 

Raising tariffs on products from Russia and Belarus will "help prevent Russia from using the EU market to finance its war machine."

- said Inese Vaidere, the European Parliament's permanent rapporteur on Russia.

She called it unacceptable that more than three years after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the European Union is still buying critical goods from that country in large quantities. EU imports of urea and nitrogen fertilizers from Russia, already high in 2023, have increased significantly in 2024.

Olga Rozgon

