The European Parliament's profile committee has approved the European Commission's proposal to increase tariffs on sugar, vinegar, flour and animal feed from fb and belarus by 50%. Previously, these goods were not subject to tariffs. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

MEPs also supported the introduction of 6.5% duties on fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, as well as additional fees of EUR 40-45 per tonne in 2025-2026. By 2028, these duties will increase to EUR 430 per tonne.

The bill also instructs the European Commission to monitor the situation and take measures to mitigate price increases that could harm the EU's internal market and agricultural sector. The document must now be approved at the European Parliament's plenary session on 22 May.



Raising tariffs on products from Russia and Belarus will "help prevent Russia from using the EU market to finance its war machine." - said Inese Vaidere, the European Parliament's permanent rapporteur on Russia.

She called it unacceptable that more than three years after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the European Union is still buying critical goods from that country in large quantities. EU imports of urea and nitrogen fertilizers from Russia, already high in 2023, have increased significantly in 2024.

