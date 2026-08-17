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EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13291 views

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the largest sanctions list since the beginning of the war is being prepared. If adopted, the number of sanctioned individuals and companies will increase by one-third.

EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas

The European Union is preparing its largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in an interview with Die Welt, UNN reports.

This autumn, I will present the largest sanctions list since the beginning of the war. If adopted, the number of Russian individuals, companies and organizations under sanctions will immediately increase by one-third. The pressure must be intensified until Russia ends the war

- Kallas said.

The EU foreign policy chief also commented on U.S. sanctions, saying that "the adoption of the bill on sanctions against Russia initiated in the Senate by Graham gives hope that Europe and the United States will move closer on this issue."

At the same time, she emphasized that "Russia has already paid a high price for the EU sanctions; they have cost Russia's war machine more than one trillion euros."

Senators demand that the Trump administration explain the 17-month pause in sanctions against Russia13.08.26, 09:59 • 25040 views

Julia Shramko

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