The EU has warned that it may accelerate the introduction of mirror duties due to US trade policy

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10255 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20470 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 40140 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 75216 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 127049 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143820 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198904 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211404 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121596 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291391 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 156054 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 68349 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 51229 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84376 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 80052 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 75214 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291390 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 335671 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 348863 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 353747 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 85123 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 117582 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 197429 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 138678 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 168997 views
Actual

Financial Times

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Hryvnia

Tu-160

The EU has warned that it may accelerate the introduction of mirror duties due to US trade policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

The European Union is preparing for trade negotiations with the United States and has warned of countermeasures if Trump introduces inflated tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Brussels expects to conclude a new agreement with Washington by July 9.

The EU has warned that it may accelerate the introduction of mirror duties due to US trade policy

The European Union is preparing for a new round of trade negotiations with the United States and has warned that it may accelerate retaliatory measures if US President Donald Trump carries out his threats regarding duties for the EU, the latest of which was the introduction of a 50% duty on imports of steel and aluminum. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

The European Commission, which deals with trade issues for the EU, said on Monday that it "strongly" regrets the increase in trade duties by the United States - compared to the planned 25% - and added that this step undermines efforts to resolve the trade conflict.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič will meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Paris on Wednesday. In addition, a group of representatives of the European Commission is heading to Washington to continue technical negotiations, said EC spokesman Ulof Gill.

"Any trade agreement with the US must be based on respect, not threats" - EU Commissioner24.05.25, 20:58 • 5034 views

If a mutually acceptable solution is not reached, both existing and possible additional EU countermeasures will automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier, if circumstances so require. The Commission has always made it clear that it is ready to act in defense of the EU's interests, protecting our workers, consumers and industry.

Gill noted.

The EU is trying to speed up negotiations with the US before the deadline of July 9, when, as Trump stated earlier, he will introduce a 50% duty on almost all imports from the bloc. The American leader criticized the EU for "unfairness in trade" and called for a reduction in the surplus in trade in goods and a reduction in customs and non-customs barriers, such as value added tax.

Let us remind

The European Union has the intention to increase purchases of American goods by 50 billion euros to resolve trade differences. However, the EU will not agree to maintain US tariffs as a fair solution.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9