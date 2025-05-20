The EU has expanded sectoral and personal anti-Russian sanctions for the Russian Federation's destabilizing activities against the bloc

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5858 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15255 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 43988 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26707 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59697 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45385 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156426 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93418 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155494 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110082 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Publications
Exclusives
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16207 views

02:33 PM • 16207 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 43988 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 59697 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156426 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156426 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137264 views
The EU has expanded sectoral and personal anti-Russian sanctions for the Russian Federation's destabilizing activities against the bloc

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

The EU has imposed sanctions against 21 individuals and 6 organizations for destabilization and spreading propaganda. The restrictions apply to vessels, aviation, real estate and crypto assets linked to the Russian Federation.

The EU has expanded sectoral and personal anti-Russian sanctions for the Russian Federation's destabilizing activities against the bloc

The EU has added 21 more individuals and 6 organizations to the list of anti-Russian sanctions and introduced sectoral restrictions in response to Russia's destabilizing activities against the EU, its member states and international partners. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the EU Council.

Details

The Council also expanded the scope to allow the EU to target material assets related to Russia's destabilizing activities, such as ships, aircraft, real estate and physical elements of digital and communication networks, as well as operations of credit institutions, financial institutions and organizations providing crypto-asset services that directly or indirectly contribute to Russia's destabilizing activities.

In addition, in view of the systematic international Russian campaign of information manipulation, propaganda and distortion of facts, the Council will be able to suspend the broadcasting licenses of Russian media controlled by the Russian leadership and prohibit them from broadcasting their content in the EU.

However, the targeted media and their staff will not be prevented from carrying out information gathering, research and interviewing activities.

The European Council strongly condemned all forms of hybrid activity that are increasing and directed against the EU, its member states and partners. The EU and its member states will continue to use the full range of instruments available to protect, prevent, deter and respond to such malicious behavior,

- the statement reads.

The sanctions list includes viktor medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian politician and businessman who, through his associates artem marchevsky and oleg voloshyn, also already sanctioned, controlled Ukrainian media and used them to spread pro-Russian propaganda in Ukraine and abroad. Through the secret financing of the media channel "voice of europe", also included in the sanctions list, and his political platform "another ukraine", medvedchuk promoted policies and actions aimed at undermining the legitimacy and trust in the government of Ukraine, directly supporting the foreign policy interests of the Russian Federation.

Restrictions have been introduced against individuals involved in activities aimed at undermining the democratic political process in Estonia (alik khuchbarov and ilya bocharov, both operatives of Russian military intelligence) and Germany, such as German blogger thomas repper, Russian blogger alina lipp, Turkish media company AFA Medya and its founder huseyin dogru.

The list also includes individuals involved in destabilizing activities against the EU and partner states, such as olena kolbasnikova, yulia prokhorova, rostyslav teslyuk, andriy kharkivsky.

The list also includes two fishing companies, Norebo JSC and Murman Sea Food, which are part of a Russian-sponsored intelligence network and have conducted espionage missions and sabotage on critical infrastructure, including underwater cables.

In addition, the Council has listed the federal state unitary enterprise General Radio Frequency Center (GRFC) and its acting director ruslan nesterenko, responsible for radio-electronic warfare activities, including "jamming" and "spoofing", which mainly affect the GPS signal in the Baltic countries and disrupt civil aviation.

The list includes viktor lukovenko, the head of the listed organization "african initiative" (a news agency that spreads Russian propaganda and disinformation on the African continent), justin blaise taguh, CEO of the press group "International Africa Media", and mykhailo prudnikov, who spread the Russian and anti-Western narrative in African countries.

The list also includes sylvain afua, the founder of the "league for the defense of black Africans", a structure dissolved by the French authorities in 2021 for spreading an ideology that incites hatred, discrimination and violence.

Among those listed are also stark sndustries, a web hosting service, its CEO yurie nekulit and owner ivan nekulit. They acted as intermediaries for various Russian state-sponsored and related entities in carrying out destabilizing activities, including information manipulation, interference and cyberattacks against the Union and third countries.

The assets of those on the EU anti-Russian sanctions list will be frozen, and EU citizens and companies will be prohibited from providing them with funds. In addition, individuals will be prohibited from entering the EU and transiting through its territory.

Let us remind you

The European Union has approved a new, 17th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed, inter alia, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against Russia.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany
Estonia
