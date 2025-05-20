The EU has expanded sectoral and personal anti-Russian sanctions for the Russian Federation's destabilizing activities against the bloc

The EU has added 21 more individuals and 6 organizations to the list of anti-Russian sanctions and introduced sectoral restrictions in response to Russia's destabilizing activities against the EU, its member states and international partners. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the EU Council.

Details

The Council also expanded the scope to allow the EU to target material assets related to Russia's destabilizing activities, such as ships, aircraft, real estate and physical elements of digital and communication networks, as well as operations of credit institutions, financial institutions and organizations providing crypto-asset services that directly or indirectly contribute to Russia's destabilizing activities.

In addition, in view of the systematic international Russian campaign of information manipulation, propaganda and distortion of facts, the Council will be able to suspend the broadcasting licenses of Russian media controlled by the Russian leadership and prohibit them from broadcasting their content in the EU.

However, the targeted media and their staff will not be prevented from carrying out information gathering, research and interviewing activities.

The European Council strongly condemned all forms of hybrid activity that are increasing and directed against the EU, its member states and partners. The EU and its member states will continue to use the full range of instruments available to protect, prevent, deter and respond to such malicious behavior, - the statement reads.

The sanctions list includes viktor medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian politician and businessman who, through his associates artem marchevsky and oleg voloshyn, also already sanctioned, controlled Ukrainian media and used them to spread pro-Russian propaganda in Ukraine and abroad. Through the secret financing of the media channel "voice of europe", also included in the sanctions list, and his political platform "another ukraine", medvedchuk promoted policies and actions aimed at undermining the legitimacy and trust in the government of Ukraine, directly supporting the foreign policy interests of the Russian Federation.

Restrictions have been introduced against individuals involved in activities aimed at undermining the democratic political process in Estonia (alik khuchbarov and ilya bocharov, both operatives of Russian military intelligence) and Germany, such as German blogger thomas repper, Russian blogger alina lipp, Turkish media company AFA Medya and its founder huseyin dogru.

The list also includes individuals involved in destabilizing activities against the EU and partner states, such as olena kolbasnikova, yulia prokhorova, rostyslav teslyuk, andriy kharkivsky.

The list also includes two fishing companies, Norebo JSC and Murman Sea Food, which are part of a Russian-sponsored intelligence network and have conducted espionage missions and sabotage on critical infrastructure, including underwater cables.

In addition, the Council has listed the federal state unitary enterprise General Radio Frequency Center (GRFC) and its acting director ruslan nesterenko, responsible for radio-electronic warfare activities, including "jamming" and "spoofing", which mainly affect the GPS signal in the Baltic countries and disrupt civil aviation.

The list includes viktor lukovenko, the head of the listed organization "african initiative" (a news agency that spreads Russian propaganda and disinformation on the African continent), justin blaise taguh, CEO of the press group "International Africa Media", and mykhailo prudnikov, who spread the Russian and anti-Western narrative in African countries.

The list also includes sylvain afua, the founder of the "league for the defense of black Africans", a structure dissolved by the French authorities in 2021 for spreading an ideology that incites hatred, discrimination and violence.

Among those listed are also stark sndustries, a web hosting service, its CEO yurie nekulit and owner ivan nekulit. They acted as intermediaries for various Russian state-sponsored and related entities in carrying out destabilizing activities, including information manipulation, interference and cyberattacks against the Union and third countries.

The assets of those on the EU anti-Russian sanctions list will be frozen, and EU citizens and companies will be prohibited from providing them with funds. In addition, individuals will be prohibited from entering the EU and transiting through its territory.

Let us remind you

The European Union has approved a new, 17th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed, inter alia, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against Russia.