EU considered appointing a representative for peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, but no decision yet - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
EU leaders are discussing the appointment of a person responsible for peace negotiations, but no decision has been made yet. Against the background of the US efforts to negotiate, the EU will continue to support Ukraine.
EU leaders discussed the appointment of a person responsible for peace negotiations regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, but no decision has yet been made, Politico reports, writes UNN.
Details
"This morning, the leaders discussed whether the bloc should appoint a representative responsible for any peace negotiations, but no decision has yet been made on this issue," the publication writes.
The publication also writes that the EU's current assessment is that "there are no comprehensive efforts to end the war in Ukraine, despite US President Donald Trump convening bilateral talks with both Kyiv and Moscow".
"There are negotiations between the US and Russia and negotiations between the US and Ukraine, but they are not seen as peace negotiations," a senior EU official told Politico. However, the official added that "the EU welcomes the US efforts" to try to secure a ceasefire, but despite this, it will continue to provide material support to Ukraine.
EU discussed the risks in negotiations with Russia with the US, but Russia is not sitting down at the negotiating table - Kallas17.03.25, 16:06 • 18918 views