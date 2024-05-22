The EU, amid disputes, discusses sanctions against Russia – Politico

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82180 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150378 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154399 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250617 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174209 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165458 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40690 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32724 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64975 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33203 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59101 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224646 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82180 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59095 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64968 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112967 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113860 views
The EU, amid disputes, discusses sanctions against Russia – Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17376 views

EU member states are engaged in difficult negotiations on a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, which is why disputes arise over the possible inclusion of Russian exports of liquefied natural gas in sanctions.

Diplomats of the EU member states continue to discuss the planned sanctions against Russia and Belarus. To date, the package is at a preliminary stage and is still controversial. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

Diplomats of the member states are once again discussing the planned sanctions against Russia (and Belarus). The new package of sanctions is being discussed in disputes, negotiations according to Politico are not easy.

LNG is a stumbling block. The re-export of Russian liquefied natural gas is part of the supply, but countries such as Hungary block it.

This is a big and very sensitive issue

 A consultant from Brussels, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told POLITICO.

It is difficult to come to a consensus on helium. Gas is imported only in small quantities; there are no precedents for the application of preventive sanctions," the publication emphasizes.

Countries that show great interest in the LNG industry claim to have asked "additional technical questions." These include Spain and Belgium. Other countries are calling for an "impact assessment".

We welcome this offer. We are still discussing and asking questions about possible consequences - this is absolutely normal 

- the second EU diplomat told POLITICO about the common package.

After the talks scheduled for tonight, "it will be clear what is really in this and where the red lines are. Because the last discussion was still very inconclusive," the EU diplomat said.

Recall

The Ermak-McFaul Group: the Russian Federation does not find alternative suppliers of many imported goods important for the war. Sanctions should be strengthened

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

