The EU, amid disputes, discusses sanctions against Russia – Politico

Diplomats of the EU member states continue to discuss the planned sanctions against Russia and Belarus. To date, the package is at a preliminary stage and is still controversial. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Diplomats of the member states are once again discussing the planned sanctions against Russia (and Belarus). The new package of sanctions is being discussed in disputes, negotiations according to Politico are not easy.

LNG is a stumbling block. The re-export of Russian liquefied natural gas is part of the supply, but countries such as Hungary block it.

This is a big and very sensitive issue A consultant from Brussels, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told POLITICO.

It is difficult to come to a consensus on helium. Gas is imported only in small quantities; there are no precedents for the application of preventive sanctions," the publication emphasizes.

Countries that show great interest in the LNG industry claim to have asked "additional technical questions." These include Spain and Belgium. Other countries are calling for an "impact assessment".

We welcome this offer. We are still discussing and asking questions about possible consequences - this is absolutely normal - the second EU diplomat told POLITICO about the common package.

After the talks scheduled for tonight, "it will be clear what is really in this and where the red lines are. Because the last discussion was still very inconclusive," the EU diplomat said.

