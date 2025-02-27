The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA

In Kharkiv region, terrorists have struck a massive blow to the power system. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Consequently, the Air Defense Forces worked in an intensified mode to mitigate the consequences of the strike. Currently, all relevant services are involved in the cleanup and stabilization of the situation. At the same time, the authorities are urging citizens not to disseminate information about the locations of the hits in order not to provide the enemy with additional data.

The threat of repeated attacks remains.

Add

According to the Kharkiv regional police, suburbs of Kharkiv came under fire. The residential sector was hit, and at least three private houses were damaged as a result of the drone attack. Preliminarily, two victims sought medical assistance.

At around 20:15, it was reported that the Solonitsynivka community had been shelled. As a result of the attack, two local residents were wounded - a 75-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. The victims were hospitalized for necessary medical care.

Representatives of all relevant services are working at the scene, including law enforcement officers documenting the consequences of the attack and collecting material evidence. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violation of the laws and customs of war.

