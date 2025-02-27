Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured

On the evening of February 27, Russian troops struck Kharkiv region with at least 12 drones, damaging a private house and injuring two people. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reported.

A Shahed UAV hit a private household in Kharkiv district, injuring two people - Syniehubov wrote.

He also added that, according to preliminary data, the enemy attacked with at least 12 drones.

Another group of enemy drones is moving toward Kharkiv, said the head of the RMA.

Earlier it was reported that hits of enemy drones were recorded in the suburbs of Kharkiv.