The enemy shelled 10 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning. “12 shaheds” were shot down

In Sumy region, air defense forces shot down 12 enemy “shaheds” on the night of October 10. At night and in the morning , the Russians fired 42 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the RMA, UNN reports.

Last night, on October 10, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 12 enemy Shaheds - , the RMA said in a statement.

Reportedly, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopil, Krasnopil, River, Putivl, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman communities were subjected to hostile shelling at night and in the morning.

Krasnopilska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

River community: launching of unexploded ordnance (9 explosions).

Khotyn community: launching of the UXOs (6 explosions) and shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.

Bilopilska community: attack by CABs (9 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), dropping of explosives from a UAV (3 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).

Putivl community: there was a launch of CABs (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: launching of CABs (4 explosions).

Mykolaivska community: launches of the UXO were recorded (2 explosions).

Esman community: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: Russians attacked with artillery (10 explosions).

