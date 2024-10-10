The enemy shelled 10 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning. “12 shaheds” were shot down

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 54367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164754 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136597 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142411 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181121 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171924 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94845 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108771 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110876 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39567 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47006 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164755 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188295 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141315 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141417 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137617 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154533 views
Actual
The enemy shelled 10 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning. “12 shaheds” were shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12599 views

At night and in the morning of October 10, Russian troops fired 42 times at the border areas of Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded, and air defense forces shot down 12 enemy drones.

In Sumy region, air defense forces shot down 12 enemy “shaheds” on the night of October 10. At night and in the morning , the Russians fired 42 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded.  This was reported by the RMA, UNN reports

Last night, on October 10, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 12 enemy Shaheds

- , the RMA said in a statement.

Reportedly, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopil, Krasnopil, River, Putivl, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman communities were subjected to hostile shelling at night and in the morning.

  • Krasnopilska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).
  •  River community: launching of unexploded ordnance (9 explosions).
  • Khotyn community: launching of the UXOs (6 explosions) and shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.
  • Bilopilska community: attack by CABs (9 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), dropping of explosives from a UAV (3 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions).
  • Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).
  • Putivl community: there was a launch of CABs (2 explosions).
  • Novoslobidska community: launching of CABs (4 explosions).
  • Mykolaivska community: launches of the UXO were recorded (2 explosions).
  • Esman community: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).
  • Shalyhyne community: Russians attacked with artillery (10 explosions).

Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhya: four wounded10.10.24, 09:00 • 13411 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher

