Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhya: four wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 48316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163840 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180650 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112019 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104723 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140804 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92118 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108308 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110427 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163840 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140810 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145982 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137448 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154381 views
Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhya: four wounded

Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhya: four wounded

 • 13411 views

The Russian army struck at private houses in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, four people were wounded, several houses were destroyed, and dozens were damaged.

Russian troops struck at Zaporizhzhia, hitting private houses. As a result of the enemy shelling, four people were wounded, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. They hit private houses. Several houses were destroyed, dozens more were injured. Four people were wounded. The medics provided them with assistance

- Fedorov said. 

Addendum

Over the past day, enemy troops attacked 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, inflicting 459 attacks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising