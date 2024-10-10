Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhya: four wounded
The Russian army struck at private houses in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, four people were wounded, several houses were destroyed, and dozens were damaged.
Russian troops struck at Zaporizhzhia, hitting private houses. As a result of the enemy shelling, four people were wounded, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports .
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. They hit private houses. Several houses were destroyed, dozens more were injured. Four people were wounded. The medics provided them with assistance
Addendum
Over the past day, enemy troops attacked 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, inflicting 459 attacks.