Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhya: four wounded

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. They hit private houses. Several houses were destroyed, dozens more were injured. Four people were wounded. The medics provided them with assistance - Fedorov said.

Addendum

Over the past day, enemy troops attacked 13 localities in Zaporizhzhya region, inflicting 459 attacks.