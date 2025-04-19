$41.380.00
Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
11:37 AM

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

The enemy launched seven airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: a gas station and a power line were damaged, there is an injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

In the morning, the occupiers launched 7 airstrikes on Kostiantynivka, damaging a gas station and a power line. As a result of the attack, one civilian was injured.

The enemy launched seven airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: a gas station and a power line were damaged, there is an injured person

In the morning, the occupiers attacked the Kostiantynivka community. Seven air strikes hit the territory of Kostiantynivka city, damaging a gas station and a power line, and leaving one person wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, Serhii Horbunov, according to UNN.

Three air strikes fell outside the city, 7 air strikes hit the territory of Kostiantynivka city. Warehouses and administrative buildings of enterprises, a gas station, utility buildings, and the DTEK power line were damaged. 1 civilian was wounded

- reported Horbunov.

According to him, the injured person was promptly provided with pre-medical assistance by police paramedics on the spot.

As a result of shelling from barrel artillery, private houses came under fire; no casualties were found at the scene.

Currently, the situation in our community remains extremely dangerous for the civilian population. Your life and safety are the highest priority! Do not hesitate to make a decision, take care of your safety and the safety of your loved ones in advance 

- summarized Horbunov.

Addendum

According to Donetsk police data, one person died and two others were injured due to enemy shelling in Donetsk Oblast. During the day, police recorded 3,469 Russian strikes along the frontline and residential areas.

The enemy attacked 11 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the settlements of Maiak and Nove, the villages of Boikivka, Krasnoiarske, Novyi Donbas, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Toretsk.

34 civilian objects were damaged, including 12 residential buildings.

Believers in Donetsk region were urged not to form large gatherings on Easter
April 18, 18:59

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
