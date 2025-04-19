The enemy launched seven airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: a gas station and a power line were damaged, there is an injured person

In the morning, the occupiers attacked the Kostiantynivka community. Seven air strikes hit the territory of Kostiantynivka city, damaging a gas station and a power line, and leaving one person wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, Serhii Horbunov, according to UNN.

Three air strikes fell outside the city, 7 air strikes hit the territory of Kostiantynivka city. Warehouses and administrative buildings of enterprises, a gas station, utility buildings, and the DTEK power line were damaged. 1 civilian was wounded - reported Horbunov.

According to him, the injured person was promptly provided with pre-medical assistance by police paramedics on the spot.

As a result of shelling from barrel artillery, private houses came under fire; no casualties were found at the scene.

Currently, the situation in our community remains extremely dangerous for the civilian population. Your life and safety are the highest priority! Do not hesitate to make a decision, take care of your safety and the safety of your loved ones in advance - summarized Horbunov.

Addendum

According to Donetsk police data, one person died and two others were injured due to enemy shelling in Donetsk Oblast. During the day, police recorded 3,469 Russian strikes along the frontline and residential areas.

The enemy attacked 11 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the settlements of Maiak and Nove, the villages of Boikivka, Krasnoiarske, Novyi Donbas, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Toretsk.

34 civilian objects were damaged, including 12 residential buildings.

