The enemy is holding warships in the Mediterranean Sea, one with "Calibers" on board - Navy

As of 06:00 on June 12, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier.
At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 15 vessels, 6 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.
The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. The information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.
