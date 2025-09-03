The enemy is already preparing an IPSO army: intelligence revealed what challenges await Ukraine after the end of hostilities

Even after the end of hostilities, hostile information and psychological operations should be expected to continue, as the occupiers are already preparing an IPSO army. This was stated by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during his speech at the panel discussion "World War II: Architecture of Memory and International Security," UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The next challenges that need to be prepared for after the end of hostilities are how to maintain informational, humanitarian, historical, and value borders, because even if the cannons stop firing one day, the enemy is already preparing an IPSO army, and this war will definitely continue. - he noted.

According to him, history often becomes an instrument of geopolitics, and this is a serious challenge for Ukraine.

Yusov also noted that the current war has shown that the Geneva Conventions and existing international security mechanisms are ineffective.

Our duty is to make them effective. This is possible through systematic information work: revealing the truth, exposing Russian propaganda, and documenting the war crimes of the aggressor state. - he emphasized.

