12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM
The enemy is already preparing an IPSO army: intelligence revealed what challenges await Ukraine after the end of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated that after the end of hostilities, the occupiers will continue information-psychological operations. He emphasized the importance of systematic information work to counter enemy propaganda.

The enemy is already preparing an IPSO army: intelligence revealed what challenges await Ukraine after the end of hostilities

Even after the end of hostilities, hostile information and psychological operations should be expected to continue, as the occupiers are already preparing an IPSO army. This was stated by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during his speech at the panel discussion "World War II: Architecture of Memory and International Security," UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The next challenges that need to be prepared for after the end of hostilities are how to maintain informational, humanitarian, historical, and value borders, because even if the cannons stop firing one day, the enemy is already preparing an IPSO army, and this war will definitely continue.

- he noted.

According to him, history often becomes an instrument of geopolitics, and this is a serious challenge for Ukraine.

Lubynets: enemy IPSO on the topic of exchanges aims to destabilize the situation in Ukraine08.08.25, 15:12 • 1965 views

Yusov also noted that the current war has shown that the Geneva Conventions and existing international security mechanisms are ineffective.

Our duty is to make them effective. This is possible through systematic information work: revealing the truth, exposing Russian propaganda, and documenting the war crimes of the aggressor state.

- he emphasized.

Russia is expanding its network of special operations units for information and psychological warfare against Ukraine - GUR18.03.25, 10:33 • 10793 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
