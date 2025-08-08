Lubynets: enemy IPSO on the topic of exchanges aims to destabilize the situation in Ukraine

Russia is conducting an information-psychological operation, spreading fake messages about Ukraine's alleged unwillingness to return prisoners. As emphasized by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, the goal of such disinformation is to discredit Ukrainian bodies, sow distrust, and provoke internal conflicts. Lubinets wrote about this on his official Telegram page, as reported by UNN.

The enemy is spreading another IPSO on the topic of exchanges. The goal is to discredit the efforts of Ukrainian bodies and destabilize the internal situation. - he wrote.

As the ombudsman notes, for this, the Russian Federation:

on its propaganda platforms, massively spreads fakes about Ukraine's alleged refusal to return prisoners of war and civilians, and some Ukrainian Telegram channels, consciously or not, pick this up;

the enemy artificially provokes protest moods, using emotional pressure and manipulation. During mass actions, conflict situations with law enforcement officers may be specially created, which Russia then uses to distort the real picture of events;

That is why we urge you to trust only the information from Ukrainian state bodies. And also - to participate in those actions that have a legitimate organizer and that cannot be used by enemy special services for their own purposes. We urge you to refrain from other public events at the time of the spread of this IPSO. - he emphasized.

The Commissioner also stressed that in case of receiving suspicious calls to participate in protests or attempts by third parties to contact you, you should immediately inform law enforcement agencies or the SBU.

I emphasize that we all must be united in the fight against the enemy. Ukraine is working to free everyone from captivity. And we have common goals - not to harm the exchange processes, although Russia is trying to make its "corrections", but only by being together we will not allow this to happen! - he concluded.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian Foreign Ministry is spreading false statements about Ukraine's alleged refusal to take back prisoners of war. The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes these fakes, indicating that the delays in the exchange are caused by Russia's position.