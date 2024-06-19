The enemy hit a children's recreation facility: Terekhov on the Russian attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that during the daytime Kabami attack, the enemy hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city, reports UNN.

Clarification on the day of impact. There were two cabins, both of which hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries - Terekhov said.

Previously

The mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov announced about the "arrival" on the outskirts of the city, probably - kab.

As reported by UNN, the explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and the Kharkiv Defense Forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned of enemy checkpoints and urged residents of the Kharkiv region not to leave the shelter.

"Enemy kab in the direction of the city of Kharkiv and suburban settlements - stay in shelters," Melnyk wrote.

At about 16: 25, he reported repeated launches of enemy Kabs.