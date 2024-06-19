The enemy hit a children's recreation facility: Terekhov on the Russian attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16557 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 151411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211273 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152589 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370987 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183446 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150006 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 151265 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127599 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146738 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139774 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159984 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12430 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13642 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17695 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36107 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The enemy hit a children's recreation facility: Terekhov on the Russian attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16160 views

According to Terekhov, there were two cabs, both of which hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

The enemy hit a children's recreation facility: Terekhov on the Russian attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that during the daytime Kabami attack, the enemy  hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city, reports UNN.

Clarification on the day of impact. There were two cabins, both of which hit a children's recreation facility on the outskirts of the city. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries

- Terekhov said.

Previously

The mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov announced about the "arrival" on the outskirts of the city, probably - kab.

As reported by UNN, the explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and the Kharkiv Defense Forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned of enemy checkpoints and urged residents of the Kharkiv region not to leave the shelter.

"Enemy kab in the direction of the city of Kharkiv and suburban settlements - stay in shelters," Melnyk wrote.

At about 16: 25, he reported repeated launches of enemy Kabs.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91