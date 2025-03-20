The enemy continues to try to break through the Sumy region border in small groups - "Steel Border"
Russian DRGs are trying to penetrate the Sumy region, but they are being destroyed on the approach to the border. No breakthrough of equipment has been recorded, the enemy has no opportunity to break through.
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups do not stop trying to penetrate Ukraine, especially in the direction of Sumy region. However, most of them are destroyed on approach to the state border. There are no signs of a breakthrough of enemy equipment into the territory of Ukraine. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the press service of the 15th mobile border detachment "Steel Border" Ivan Shevtsov, reports the correspondent of UNN.
The enemy is looking for an opportunity to break through into the territory of Ukraine in any area and occupy certain settlements. I would not say that these are some kind of assault groups. This is more like sabotage and reconnaissance groups: small groups of 2-3 servicemen. These groups are destroyed both on approach to our state border on the territory of the Russian Federation and on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy has not yet used any signs of a breakthrough of enemy equipment into the territory of Ukraine within the Sumy region. He has no opportunity to break through
He also noted that these groups are destroyed both on approach to our state border on the territory of the Russian Federation and on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy has not yet used any signs of a breakthrough of enemy equipment into the territory of Ukraine within the Sumy region. The enemy has no opportunity to break through.
Earlier, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that Russian assault groups are trying to penetrate Sumy region in the direction of Novenky and Zhuravka in order to expand hostilities. About 15 Russians were eliminated in the past few days.