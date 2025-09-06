The enemy continues to close the information space in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
September 5, 04:47 PM • 12946 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 24725 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 29630 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 24244 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 36142 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 41335 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 35957 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 65587 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46347 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 57694 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Naval Special Forces rescued four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in occupied territories for over three yearsVideoSeptember 5, 07:05 PM • 11949 views
Zelenskyy visited an American enterprise destroyed by a Russian missile strikeSeptember 5, 07:19 PM • 4900 views
Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - SzijjártóSeptember 5, 07:45 PM • 3412 views
Tretyakov Gallery caught fire in Moscow, 11 people evacuatedSeptember 5, 07:54 PM • 5498 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideo01:30 AM • 7532 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 29632 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 24554 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 48108 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 65587 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 47203 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 34006 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 84047 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 32949 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 37562 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 38814 views
Actual
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

The enemy continues to close the information space in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Russian occupiers are massively seizing television antennas in the temporarily occupied territories. Instead, they issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

The enemy continues to close the information space in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are massively seizing television antennas so that Ukrainians lose contact with their homeland. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that instead, the occupiers issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

Despite this, people hide antennas and catch the signal at night, risking raids by the occupiers

- the message says.

The CNR claims that the Kremlin is building a system of complete information isolation, "and its propagandists have long become legitimate targets of this war."

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users massively complain about problems with the WhatsApp messenger – access is unstable or completely absent.

It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians force residents to install the Max messenger. The application collects user data and transfers it to Russian special services.

Occupiers began "re-education" of history teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS03.09.25, 08:04 • 3984 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine