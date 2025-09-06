The enemy continues to close the information space in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers are massively seizing television antennas in the temporarily occupied territories. Instead, they issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are massively seizing television antennas so that Ukrainians lose contact with their homeland. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that instead, the occupiers issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.
Despite this, people hide antennas and catch the signal at night, risking raids by the occupiers
The CNR claims that the Kremlin is building a system of complete information isolation, "and its propagandists have long become legitimate targets of this war."
Recall
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users massively complain about problems with the WhatsApp messenger – access is unstable or completely absent.
It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians force residents to install the Max messenger. The application collects user data and transfers it to Russian special services.
