Enemy continues to attack Odesa region with drones since morning: one person reported injured

Odesa region has been under attack by Russian drones since morning, with damaged buildings and one injured person, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to attack Odesa region with attack UAVs. Several more cases of falling debris and hits without detonation have been recorded. At least one person was injured. Data on the injured are being clarified. - Kiper wrote on social media.

In Odesa, according to his data, residential and non-residential buildings, and garages were damaged. The fall of debris in an open area in a rural locality was also recorded.

Recall

Earlier, 5 people were known to have been injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Odesa.

