11:38 AM • 446 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 5522 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 9540 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 18833 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 26078 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 37761 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 21876 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24735 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25123 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22404 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
Enemy continues to attack Odesa region with drones since morning: one person reported injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2088 views

The enemy continues to attack Odesa region with attack UAVs. Falling debris and hits without detonation have been recorded, buildings in Odesa and rural areas have been damaged, and at least one person has been injured.

Enemy continues to attack Odesa region with drones since morning: one person reported injured

Odesa region has been under attack by Russian drones since morning, with damaged buildings and one injured person, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to attack Odesa region with attack UAVs. Several more cases of falling debris and hits without detonation have been recorded. At least one person was injured. Data on the injured are being clarified.

- Kiper wrote on social media.

In Odesa, according to his data, residential and non-residential buildings, and garages were damaged. The fall of debris in an open area in a rural locality was also recorded.

Recall

Earlier, 5 people were known to have been injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Odesa.

Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown21.11.25, 08:53 • 12881 view

Julia Shramko

