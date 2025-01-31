The enemy attacked Sumy region with a “Shahed”: two people were wounded

On the evening of January 30, Russian occupants attacked a residential building in the Krasnopilska community of Sumy region with a kamikaze drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

On January 30, around 10 p.m., the enemy attacked Krasnopilska community using a Shahed UAV. a Russian drone hit a private residential building - the post says.

According to preliminary data, two people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the strike. The victims were hospitalized.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling of a residential building in Sumy, 9 people were killed and 13 injured. Two multi-storey buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged, and police received 129 statements from local residents.

