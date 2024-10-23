The enemy attacked a power facility in Sumy region: there were blackouts
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of a power facility in Bilopil district of Sumy region, 21 thousand consumers were left without electricity. As of 12:00 on October 23, more than 8,000 consumers are still without power.
Russia continues its energy terror in Sumy region. Today, as a result of the shelling of a power facility in Bilopil district, more than 21 thousand consumers were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sumyoblenergo.
Today, the enemy attacked one of the energy facilities in Bilopil district. As a result, more than 21 thousand consumers were cut off from power. Power engineers reconnected them via backup lines
As of 12 p.m. on October 23, more than 8,000 consumers are reportedly without electricity as a result of Russian shelling.
Sumy district, as well as Hlukhiv, Bilopil, Seredyna-Buda, Putivl, Velykopysarivska and Konotop communities suffer the most from hostile attacks.
Addendum Addendum
In addition, due to an emergency situation on the power grid, there is no water supply in the city of Bilopillya, the local water utility added.
Add
According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized and is in line with seasonal indicators. Due to the fighting and other reasons, 543 settlements were without electricity in the morning.