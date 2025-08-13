$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 4368 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
06:18 AM • 22922 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:01 AM • 19688 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 43948 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 72645 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 48432 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 86155 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
August 12, 01:29 PM • 43252 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 43509 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 126793 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Enemy attacked a civilian car in Sumy region: there are injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2482 views

In the morning, an enemy drone attacked a civilian car in the Yunakivka community of Sumy region. Two women sustained minor injuries, their lives are not in danger.

Enemy attacked a civilian car in Sumy region: there are injured

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a car with four people using a drone, two injured are known, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, in the Yunakivka community, the enemy attacked a civilian car with a strike drone. There were four people in the car. Two women were injured, but, fortunately, not seriously.

- wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, the injured received the necessary medical care, their lives are not in danger.

"I urge residents of Sumy region not to expose themselves to danger and to limit their stay in border areas, where the enemy constantly attacks the civilian population," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Addition

Over the past day, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, more than 90 shellings were recorded in 33 settlements in 12 communities of the region. According to the Regional Military Administration, there is damage in three communities, including damage to civilian infrastructure in the Bilopillia community. The air raid alarm lasted 16 hours and 33 minutes.

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast