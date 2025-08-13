Enemy attacked a civilian car in Sumy region: there are injured

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a car with four people using a drone, two injured are known, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, in the Yunakivka community, the enemy attacked a civilian car with a strike drone. There were four people in the car. Two women were injured, but, fortunately, not seriously. - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, the injured received the necessary medical care, their lives are not in danger.

"I urge residents of Sumy region not to expose themselves to danger and to limit their stay in border areas, where the enemy constantly attacks the civilian population," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Addition

Over the past day, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, more than 90 shellings were recorded in 33 settlements in 12 communities of the region. According to the Regional Military Administration, there is damage in three communities, including damage to civilian infrastructure in the Bilopillia community. The air raid alarm lasted 16 hours and 33 minutes.