Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region, there are casualties

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 3440 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 3602 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 23902 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 53246 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 40012 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 72131 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 39870 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40193 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109480 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98791 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 11500 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 11764 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 6636 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 13414 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 13360 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 3504 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 23953 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 19400 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 53295 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 72164 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 4078 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 12187 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 20128 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 91107 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 52987 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M

Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car. As a result of the explosive drop, a man and a woman were killed.

Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region, there are casualties

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car on the highway with a drone in the morning, two people are known to have died, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 08:00 in the Beryslav district, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone. The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a vehicle driving on the Novoraisk-Kostyrka highway. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman died. My condolences to their relatives and friends

- wrote Prokudin.

Also in the morning, according to him, Russian occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery.

"As a result of the attack, a residential building was destroyed. Rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased woman born in 1964 from under the rubble. My condolences to the relatives of the murdered woman. Several neighboring houses were also damaged: roofs, facades were shattered, and windows were broken," Prokudin reported.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, yesterday in the region, Russian military shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging a multi-story building and 5 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower and private cars and a garage. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died, and 4 more were injured, Prokudin reported.

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav Raion
Kherson Oblast