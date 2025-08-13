Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region, there are casualties

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car on the highway with a drone in the morning, two people are known to have died, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 08:00 in the Beryslav district, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone. The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on a vehicle driving on the Novoraisk-Kostyrka highway. As a result of the attack, a man and a woman died. My condolences to their relatives and friends - wrote Prokudin.

Also in the morning, according to him, Russian occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery.

"As a result of the attack, a residential building was destroyed. Rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased woman born in 1964 from under the rubble. My condolences to the relatives of the murdered woman. Several neighboring houses were also damaged: roofs, facades were shattered, and windows were broken," Prokudin reported.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, yesterday in the region, Russian military shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging a multi-story building and 5 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower and private cars and a garage. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died, and 4 more were injured, Prokudin reported.