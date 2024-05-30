Enemy at night hit the water area of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops struck artillery strikes on the water area of Ochakiv and hromada last night, Chairman of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim said on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, on May 30, at 02:33, enemy artillery attacks were recorded in the water area of the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community," Kim said in Telegram.

According to him, also yesterday, May 29, at 13:28 and today, May 30, at 02:53, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the water area of the Ochakiv community.

According to him, there were no injuries in both cases.

