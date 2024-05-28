The enemy attacked Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region in the morning: they hit a store and a fitness center

This morning, the Russian occupiers attacked a civilian facility in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with drones, hitting a building with a shop and a fitness center, and causing fires. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

This morning Russian drones attacked the town of Ochakiv. The enemy hit a two-story building that houses a shop and a fitness center, which are not used for security reasons. A fire broke out - the statement said.

Rescuers eliminated the fire.

There was no information on casualties.

The day before, on Monday, May 27, at 14:00, the Russian army launched a missile attack on civilian objects in the town of Snihurivka of the Snihurivska community in Mykolaiv region. Three people were killed and six were injured, including three minors.