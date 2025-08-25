"End of Starlink internet that Poland provides to Ukraine": Polish minister revealed consequences of Nawrocki's veto

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland, Krzysztof Gawkowski, stated that President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainians effectively terminates Starlink support and data storage for the Ukrainian government, writes UNN.

The presidential veto cuts blindly! Karol Nawrocki's decision effectively disconnects the internet in Ukraine, because it effectively means his decision on the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. This is the end of Starlink internet, which Poland provides to war-torn Ukraine. It also stops supporting the storage of Ukrainian government data in a safe place. - Gawkowski wrote.

"I cannot imagine a better gift for Putin's troops than disconnecting the internet in Ukraine, which the president has just decided. Mr. President, you must stop blindly attacking the government in the name of political struggle. You are harming people who are fighting for their independence, while helping Russia. Some will say: "Shame", others - "Betrayal of a neighbor!", - noted the Polish minister.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.