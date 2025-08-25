$41.280.07
47.91
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 86 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 124 views
Men under 24 years old traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and in the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 5226 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
08:15 AM • 48246 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 77570 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 81108 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 43018 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 52272 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 59794 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 48333 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
"End of Starlink internet that Poland provides to Ukraine": Polish minister revealed consequences of Nawrocki's veto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that President Karol Nawrocki's veto on the law on aid to Ukrainians effectively disconnects the internet in Ukraine. This stops Starlink support and data storage for the Ukrainian government.

"End of Starlink internet that Poland provides to Ukraine": Polish minister revealed consequences of Nawrocki's veto

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland, Krzysztof Gawkowski, stated that President Karol Nawrocki's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainians effectively terminates Starlink support and data storage for the Ukrainian government, writes UNN.

The presidential veto cuts blindly! Karol Nawrocki's decision effectively disconnects the internet in Ukraine, because it effectively means his decision on the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. This is the end of Starlink internet, which Poland provides to war-torn Ukraine. It also stops supporting the storage of Ukrainian government data in a safe place.

- Gawkowski wrote.

"I cannot imagine a better gift for Putin's troops than disconnecting the internet in Ukraine, which the president has just decided. Mr. President, you must stop blindly attacking the government in the name of political struggle. You are harming people who are fighting for their independence, while helping Russia. Some will say: "Shame", others - "Betrayal of a neighbor!", - noted the Polish minister.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Karol Nawrocki
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Starlink
Ukraine
Poland