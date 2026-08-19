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"The End of Orbán's Lies" — Ukraine Reacts to Hungary Closing the Case of Oschadbank's "Gold Convoy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

Hungarian investigators found no evidence of a crime in the transportation of Oschadbank's money and gold. Sybiha demands that those involved in the detention of Ukrainian citizens be punished.

"The End of Orbán's Lies" — Ukraine Reacts to Hungary Closing the Case of Oschadbank's "Gold Convoy"

Hungarian law enforcement authorities have closed criminal proceedings concerning the transportation of cash and gold belonging to Ukraine’s state-owned Oschadbank, which had previously been investigated on suspicion of money laundering. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the decision the "end of Viktor Orbán’s lies" and called for those involved in the detention of Ukrainians and the seizure of property to be held accountable, UNN reports.

Previously

Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration closed the investigation into the so-called "gold convoy" case, as the investigation found no elements of a criminal offense.

According to Hungarian media reports, Raiffeisen Bank International provided investigators with documents confirming the origin of approximately $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold transported in Oschadbank vehicles. The bank confirmed that this was a routine interbank transaction and that the valuables had been paid for by Oschadbank.

The investigation also found no signs of other criminal offenses.

Details

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to the Hungarian side’s decision.

"This is the predictable end of Viktor Orbán’s lies. At the same time, it is a warning to everyone else: betting on anti-Ukrainian rhetoric for domestic gain brings only political defeat and disgrace," he said.

According to the minister, the story should now continue with those responsible for the detention of Ukrainian citizens and the seizure of property being held accountable.

"Everyone involved in fabricating this farce and illegally detaining our people and state property must be held accountable," Sybiha stressed.

What preceded this

On March 5, 2026, Hungary’s Counter-Terrorism Centre (TEK) stopped two armored Oschadbank vehicles near Budapest that were traveling from Vienna to Ukraine. They were carrying approximately $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of bank gold.

Seven employees of the Ukrainian bank were detained. Hungarian law enforcement authorities said they suspected money laundering, while Oschadbank and the Ukrainian authorities stressed that the transportation was a lawful interbank transaction accompanied by the necessary documents.

The bank employees were later released, but the cash and gold remained in Hungary for some time. In May, the Hungarian side fully returned the seized money and precious metal to Oschadbank. Restrictions on entry for the detained employees were also lifted.

At the same time, the story continued with regard to the actions of Hungarian security forces. Former TEK chief János Hajdu was notified of suspicion in a case concerning the unlawful deprivation of liberty of seven Ukrainians. According to the prosecution, Oschadbank employees may have been held without sufficient legal grounds even after they had effectively acquired witness status.

Hungarian journalists also reported that the decision to conduct the operation against Oschadbank’s vehicles may have been made at the political level. Those involved in Hungary’s leadership at the time denied these allegations.

Recall 

In June 2026, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar ordered an investigation into the detention in the country of Oschadbank cash-in-transit employees carrying a valuable shipment.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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