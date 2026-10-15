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The ECHR has opened proceedings in the case of Oschadbank cash-in-transit collectors against Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

The ECHR has registered six applications by Ukrainian cash-in-transit collectors against Hungary. They claim that law enforcement officers unlawfully detained and tortured them.

The ECHR has opened proceedings in the case of Oschadbank cash-in-transit collectors against Hungary

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has officially registered and begun considering six cases brought by Ukrainian cash-in-transit employees against the state of Hungary concerning unlawful detention and torture. The ECHR Registry sent confirmation that official numbers had been assigned to the applications submitted on July 5, 2026. This was reported by Oschadbank's press service, UNN writes.

Details

The applications concern serious violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens by the competent Hungarian authorities. The Ukrainians insist that Hungarian law enforcement authorities violated the Convention articles on the prohibition of torture and the right to liberty and security of person.

The ECHR's official notification that proceedings had been opened demonstrates that a systematic legal position, diplomatic support, and steadfastness in defending national interests produce results even in the most difficult international situations. We are sincerely grateful to all our partners for their support in defending the legitimate interests of the state-owned bank and our specialists

- Oschadbank Chairman of the Management Board Yuriy Katsion emphasized.

Recall

Oschadbank reported the groundless detention of two cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. This occurred during Viktor Orbán's tenure as Hungary's prime minister.

Later, Hungarian authorities stated that the seven Ukrainian citizens detained with cash-in-transit vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary had already been expelled from the country on March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine launched criminal proceedings over the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and an official vehicle belonging to JSC "Oschadbank" in Hungary. The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under articles concerning unlawful deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Hungary returned to Ukraine the funds and valuables belonging to "Oschadbank" that had been seized by Hungarian special services in March this year, in early May, after the election victory of Peter Magyar, who subsequently assumed the office of Hungary's prime minister.

Oschadbank noted that the total value of the assets carried in the two cash-in-transit vehicles amounted to USD 40 million, EUR 35 million, and 9 kg of bank gold.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Oschadbank
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