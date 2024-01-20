ukenru
The Dutch Parliament will vote to oblige the King to pay income tax

The Dutch Parliament will vote to oblige the King to pay income tax

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27485 views

Dutch lawmakers will vote on whether to make King Willem-Alexander and his family pay income tax, which would require a constitutional amendment. The initial proposal has enough support in the House of Representatives, but the support of the Senate is less clear.

Dutch lawmakers will vote on Tuesday on the first step toward requiring King Willem-Alexander and his family to pay income tax, a plan that would require a constitutional amendment. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

"A blue envelope for blue blood," said Sandra Bekkerman, a deputy from the left-wing Socialist Party, during a debate on the issue on Thursday night, referring to the blue envelope in which tax letters arrive in Dutch mailboxes.

It is noted that the initial proposal, which is expected to be put to a vote on Tuesday, requires a simple majority to pass. It asks the government to propose constitutional changes, which would then ultimately require the support of two-thirds of both houses of parliament.

This proposal had sufficient support in the House of Representatives, but the level of support in the Senate is less clear.

The largest Senate faction, the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), was leaning toward supporting the proposal during Thursday night's debate, but did not support it.

The far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders, whose nationalist party won the November parliamentary elections but does not have a majority, is in favor of the tax change, which was opposed by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. During the debate, he reiterated his view that the constitutional amendment was "too complicated.

Members of parliament who favor taxing the royal family hope that the new coalition government, which has not yet been formed, could lead to changes.

For reference

The royal family receives tax-free money from taxpayers in addition to their private income, some of which is taxable.

In 2024, the king, his wife Queen Maxima, his daughter and future heiress Princess Amalia, and his mother, the former Queen Beatrix, received a total of 11.6 million euros ($12.61 million).

Princess Amalia, 20, who is studying at the University of Amsterdam, said she would reimburse her share (1.8 million euros) while she is a student.

Addendum

The family has lost popularity due to travel during the COVID pandemic: 55% of the population now supports the monarchy, compared to 70% just before the outbreak, a poll by public broadcaster NOS showed last year.

The same poll showed that only 46% of respondents trusted the king.

In 1992, the then Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom responded to criticism of royal wealth by proposing for the first time to pay income tax.

Netherlands and Denmark prepare two Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

