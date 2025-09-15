The draft Budget-2026 envisages expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.8 trillion

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion, which is almost UAH 450 billion more than in 2025. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, according to UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the State Budget for 2026. The document was prepared on time, it is balanced and provides predictable funding for the state's priorities. As in previous years, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the government directs all internal financial resources, which are own revenues (taxes, customs payments, excises, fees) and borrowings, to ensure effective resistance to the aggressor. In 2026, the total volume of expenditures and provision of loans from the state budget will amount to UAH 4.8 trillion, which is more than UAH 415 billion more than in 2025 (taking into account changes). - the statement says.

It is noted that the revenues of the general fund of the state budget for 2026 are provided at the level of UAH 2 trillion 826.5 billion (excluding grants and other international assistance), which is UAH 446.8 billion more than the 2025 figure, taking into account changes.

The government approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and submits it for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.