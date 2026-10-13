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The dollar set a new record — the NBU announced the official exchange rate for October 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 45.0802, weakening the hryvnia by 12 kopecks. The euro rose to UAH 50.4380.

The dollar set a new record — the NBU announced the official exchange rate for October 14

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate for October 14 at a record 45.0802 UAH/USD, weakening the national currency by 12 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

This figure became a record after the previous high of 45.06 hryvnias per dollar on October 6.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for October 14 at 50.4380 UAH/EUR. This weakened the hryvnia by 20 kopecks over the day.

The NBU raised the dollar exchange rate — it is approaching 45 again13.10.26, 08:00 • 4008 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine