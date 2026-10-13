The dollar set a new record — the NBU announced the official exchange rate for October 14
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 45.0802, weakening the hryvnia by 12 kopecks. The euro rose to UAH 50.4380.
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate for October 14 at a record 45.0802 UAH/USD, weakening the national currency by 12 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.
Details
This figure became a record after the previous high of 45.06 hryvnias per dollar on October 6.
The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for October 14 at 50.4380 UAH/EUR. This weakened the hryvnia by 20 kopecks over the day.
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