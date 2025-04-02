The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over two SUVs with Starlink to the "Typhoon" National Guard unit
Kyiv • UNN
The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.
The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over two SUVs equipped with Starlink to the "Typhoon" Separate Special Purpose Unmanned Systems Unit, which is part of the National Guard of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The unit received two powerful SUVs — a Mitsubishi L200 and a Nissan Navara. Both cars are equipped with Starlink terminals to ensure stable satellite communications even in active combat conditions. The total cost of the project is over UAH 1 million
"DobroDiy" together with partners purchased cars in Poland. The cars underwent maintenance before being transferred to the front.
"DobroDiy" emphasizes that the combination of mobility and satellite communication gives a "vital advantage on the battlefield". Thanks to the new equipment, the "Typhoon" unit will be able to effectively coordinate the use of unmanned aerial complexes in areas of highest risk.
"Typhoon" is a newly created special purpose unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, founded in 2024 to introduce modern technologies into combat practice. The unit includes highly qualified military personnel, combat-experienced soldiers and specialists in unmanned systems. Their mission is maximum efficiency and safety through reconnaissance, fire adjustment and technical superiority based on drones and digital solutions.
In total, during the full-scale invasion, the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange provided assistance in the amount of UAH 129,309,000. Of these:
- Defense Forces of Ukraine – UAH 91,530,000;
- medical institutions – UAH 8,500,000;
- sick children and adolescents – UAH 15,423,000;
- humanitarian initiatives and social projects – UAH 13,856,000.
