The DIU denied that Budanov allegedly told MPs about the threat to Ukraine's existence without negotiations

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76071 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95251 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107182 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103570 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134524 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103740 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113413 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116978 views

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102628 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118389 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57504 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112983 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76013 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130346 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156217 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22743 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112983 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118389 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139967 views
The DIU denied that Budanov allegedly told MPs about the threat to Ukraine's existence without negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27835 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine denied the information about Budanov's alleged words about threatening Ukraine's existence without negotiations. The agency called on the media not to disseminate unverified information from closed meetings.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has denied the information that Kyrylo Budanov told MPs at a closed meeting that Ukraine's existence is threatened without negotiations. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine would like to draw the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine from a closed session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which was classified as secret, is not true,

- the statement said.

The intelligence officers called on media representatives "not to spread rumors, unverified and unconfirmed official information, especially on defense issues in the war, which, unfortunately, can be distorted by certain political figures in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose.

The DIU emphasized that the dissemination of any reports that is allegedly discussed at official meetings with a secret stamp with the participation of the military and political leadership of the state harms the security of the state and is used by the enemy in its interests.

Ukraine continues its armed struggle for independence - the war with Russia is ongoing. The information dimension of the war is also of critical importance. We remind you of the martial law on the entire territory of our country,

- the DIU said.

Addendum

"Ukrayinska Pravda quoted an unnamed MP as saying that during a closed meeting of parliamentarians and representatives of the Defense Forces, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kirill Budanov allegedly suggested threats to Ukraine's existence if "serious negotiations" are not held by summer.

"At first, the representatives of the General Staff spoke a lot, confusingly, but very interestingly. Then there were various other reports. But I remember Budanov's answer the most. Someone asked him how much time we still have. And Kyrylo, with his cold smile, said: "If there are no serious negotiations by summer, then very dangerous processes for the very existence of Ukraine may be launched," UP quotes its interlocutor.

Defence Intelligence units destroy Russian “Harmon” radar at the frontline - DIU24.01.25, 08:39 • 32364 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

