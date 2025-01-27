The DIU denied that Budanov allegedly told MPs about the threat to Ukraine's existence without negotiations

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has denied the information that Kyrylo Budanov told MPs at a closed meeting that Ukraine's existence is threatened without negotiations. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine would like to draw the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine from a closed session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which was classified as secret, is not true, - the statement said.

The intelligence officers called on media representatives "not to spread rumors, unverified and unconfirmed official information, especially on defense issues in the war, which, unfortunately, can be distorted by certain political figures in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose.

The DIU emphasized that the dissemination of any reports that is allegedly discussed at official meetings with a secret stamp with the participation of the military and political leadership of the state harms the security of the state and is used by the enemy in its interests.

Ukraine continues its armed struggle for independence - the war with Russia is ongoing. The information dimension of the war is also of critical importance. We remind you of the martial law on the entire territory of our country, - the DIU said.

Addendum

"Ukrayinska Pravda quoted an unnamed MP as saying that during a closed meeting of parliamentarians and representatives of the Defense Forces, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kirill Budanov allegedly suggested threats to Ukraine's existence if "serious negotiations" are not held by summer.

"At first, the representatives of the General Staff spoke a lot, confusingly, but very interestingly. Then there were various other reports. But I remember Budanov's answer the most. Someone asked him how much time we still have. And Kyrylo, with his cold smile, said: "If there are no serious negotiations by summer, then very dangerous processes for the very existence of Ukraine may be launched," UP quotes its interlocutor.

