The Deposit Guarantee Fund has paid out funds to the 9th line of creditors of Concord Bank, including the DobroDiy Charity Exchange

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82040 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250600 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174205 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40579 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64857 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58993 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224639 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82045 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112963 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113856 views
The Deposit Guarantee Fund has paid out funds to the 9th line of creditors of Concord Bank, including the DobroDiy Charity Exchange

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22474 views

The Deposit Guarantee Fund has paid out funds to the creditors of the 9th stage of Concord Bank, including the DobroDiy Charity Exchange.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund has paid off the debt to the participants of the 9th stage of the register of accepted creditors' claims of Concord Bank. This was reported by the co-founder of the bank, Olena Sosiedka, UNN reports.

"The Deposit Guarantee Fund has paid out funds to the participants of the 9th stage of the register of accepted creditors' claims of our bank Concord. Among those who received their funds are students, military personnel, pensioners, and the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, which has been helping seriously ill children and supporting the Armed Forces for years," Sosiedka wrote on her Facebook page .

She added that Concorde currently has sufficient funds in both national and foreign currencies, as well as liquid government bonds to quickly complete the liquidation process. "We thank the Fund for hearing us and hope that the liquidation of Concorde will take place in the near future," Sosiedka added.

Add

At the end of December last year, Olena Sosiedka reported that creditors from the 9th line of the register of accepted creditors' claims of Concord Bank began to receive payments. The decision to partially satisfy the claims of 72 creditors in the amount of UAH 57 million was made on December 11.

A few days later, it became known that the DGF had suspended payments.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of removing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, as of February 24, 2022, the liquidation process was initiated against 8 banks. This year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions were subject to liquidation and license revocation, including Concord Bank. The process of depriving a banking institution of its license takes place without a court. Of course, owners and shareholders of banks may appeal against the decision of the regulator, the NBU, after it has made a decision to liquidate the bank, but in general, the process of withdrawing a banking institution from the market, once it has been launched, is irreversible. 

In addition, the issue of liquidation of a profitable bank has not been regulated in Ukraine. According to Olena Sosiedka, co-owner of Concord Bank, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the process of bank liquidation is strictly regulated by law and can generally take up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

