The delegations of Ukraine and Russia have reached a fundamental agreement to meet again - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul reached a principal agreement to meet again, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

The parties reached a principal agreement to meet again - Fidan said.

The Russian delegation is satisfied with the results of negotiations with Ukraine - Medinsky

According to him, Turkey will continue to make every effort to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation

Let us remind you

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 15 at around 10:45 as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started around 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.