The delegations of Ukraine and Russia have reached a fundamental agreement to meet again - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3834 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12983 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22298 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36059 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37440 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92141 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67663 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62197 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159584 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3846 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12993 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262827 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253811 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315232 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10259 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11117 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66355 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88060 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84231 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia have reached a fundamental agreement to meet again - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2330 views

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia have reached a fundamental agreement to meet again. Turkey has assured that it will make efforts for peace between the countries.

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia have reached a fundamental agreement to meet again - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul reached a principal agreement to meet again, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

The parties reached a principal agreement to meet again 

- Fidan said.

The Russian delegation is satisfied with the results of negotiations with Ukraine - Medinsky16.05.25, 16:59 • 2010 views

According to him, Turkey will continue to make every effort to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Umerov: possible contacts between Zelenskyy and Putin were discussed during negotiations with the Russian delegation16.05.25, 16:39 • 2190 views

Let us remind you

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on May 15 at around 10:45 as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started around 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
United Nations
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.39
Bitcoin
$104,168.30
S&P 500
$5,924.43
Tesla
$347.41
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,186.04
Ethereum
$2,594.86