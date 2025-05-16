The Russian delegation is satisfied with the results of negotiations with Ukraine - Medinsky

Russia and Ukraine will continue the negotiation process after exchanging ceasefire plans. In general, the Russian delegation is satisfied with the result of the negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, and is ready to continue contacts. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky following the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, reports UNN.

Direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, organized at the initiative of the President of Russia, have just ended. In general, we are satisfied with the result and are ready to continue contacts - said Medinsky.

He noted that the parties agreed on an exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000". He also stated that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the presidents.

We have taken note of this issue - added Medinsky.

According to him, it was agreed that each side would present its vision of a possible future ceasefire.

Write it down in detail. After such a vision is presented, we consider it appropriate to continue our negotiations - said Medinsky.

We will remind

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that the cessation of fire and exchange of prisoners was discussed during the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

During the negotiations, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000".