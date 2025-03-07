The Defense Forces have managed to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
The commander of the "Spartan" brigade reported the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and the halt of the enemy's advance. The enemy is regrouping and replenishing its personnel, but its offensive actions are unsuccessful.
On the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces managed to stabilize the situation. The enemy has not succeeded in its assault actions, the Defense Forces have halted its advance. This was reported by the commander of the "Spartan" brigade, Colonel Oleksiy Khilchenko, during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
I believe that recently we have managed to stabilize the situation on the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy has not succeeded in its assault actions, their advance has been stopped. In general, on the Pokrovsk direction, their maximum destruction is being carried out before they even reach the position, destroying logistical routes
According to him, the enemy is conducting constant regroupings.
They are withdrawing their units for recovery, to replenish personnel. Currently, their replenishment of personnel has slightly decreased, but there are still very many of them
Supplement
On February 16, the spokesperson for the Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov reported that Ukrainian forces achieved success on the Pokrovsk direction, liberating the village of Pishchane, located approximately 5 km south of Pokrovsk.