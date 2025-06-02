$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10255 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20471 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 40141 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 75218 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 127050 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143821 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198905 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211404 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121596 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291392 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

DIU on the new exchange: there is an agreement on two categories in the "all for all" format, preliminary terms have been determined

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

During the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia agreed on an exchange of seriously ill and young soldiers aged 18 to 25 according to the "all for all" formula. The parties also agreed on the return of the bodies of deceased soldiers.

DIU on the new exchange: there is an agreement on two categories in the "all for all" format, preliminary terms have been determined

One of the results of the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul is an agreement to exchange two categories of people in an "all for all" format. This concerns seriously ill soldiers and soldiers aged 18 to 25. The mechanism has been agreed and preliminary terms have been determined. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, we have achieved new progress - this is the so-called "all for all" formula. Today, we agreed on two categories that will be subject to return to the Homeland. We agreed on the mechanisms, determined the preliminary terms of this exchange, and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us, because it will be necessary to do a lot of verifications, determine all the categories, not to lose anyone, not to forget anyone," said Skibitskyi.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an all-for-all exchange of seriously ill, prisoners of war, and young soldiers aged 18 to 25.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov02.06.25, 17:39 • 8030 views

Supplement

In Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia during negotiations on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of deceased soldiers.

In addition, the Ukrainian side proposed to the Russian side to hold another meeting before the end of June - in the period from June 20 to June 30.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Ukraine
