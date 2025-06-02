DIU on the new exchange: there is an agreement on two categories in the "all for all" format, preliminary terms have been determined

One of the results of the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul is an agreement to exchange two categories of people in an "all for all" format. This concerns seriously ill soldiers and soldiers aged 18 to 25. The mechanism has been agreed and preliminary terms have been determined. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, we have achieved new progress - this is the so-called "all for all" formula. Today, we agreed on two categories that will be subject to return to the Homeland. We agreed on the mechanisms, determined the preliminary terms of this exchange, and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us, because it will be necessary to do a lot of verifications, determine all the categories, not to lose anyone, not to forget anyone," said Skibitskyi.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an all-for-all exchange of seriously ill, prisoners of war, and young soldiers aged 18 to 25.

Supplement

In Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia during negotiations on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of deceased soldiers.

In addition, the Ukrainian side proposed to the Russian side to hold another meeting before the end of June - in the period from June 20 to June 30.