DIU eliminated an enemy Vityaz tractor on Tendrivska Spit: video shown

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported about a "trap" for a "knight" - GUR fighters on the Tendrivska Spit hunted down an enemy multi-purpose tractor, the intelligence agency informed on Friday, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

"A successful raid on the Tendrivska Spit - fighters of the 'Viking' marine operations center of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another night landing and installed mine barriers on the spit," the intelligence agency noted.

As reported, "the multi-purpose tractor of the Russian occupiers DT-10 'Vityaz' fell into the trap of the special forces of the military intelligence of Ukraine." It, as indicated, was used by the enemy to deliver personnel, weapons, and provisions to enemy positions. "The tracked Russian 'Vityaz' has been destroyed," the GUR emphasized.

