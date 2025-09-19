DIU eliminated an enemy Vityaz tractor on Tendrivska Spit: video shown

$41.250.05
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
06:26 AM • 17641 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 30753 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 55057 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 39245 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 48392 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
September 18, 09:39 AM • 66262 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28839 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23582 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
September 18, 07:58 AM • 46125 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
06:26 AM • 17722 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 40864 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:39 AM • 66297 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 46029 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 07:58 AM • 46159 views
DIU eliminated an enemy Vityaz tractor on Tendrivska Spit: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Fighters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a night landing on Tendrivska Spit and laid minefields. A DT-10 Vityaz multi-purpose tractor, used for delivering personnel and weapons, fell into the trap.

DIU eliminated an enemy Vityaz tractor on Tendrivska Spit: video shown

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported about a "trap" for a "knight" - GUR fighters on the Tendrivska Spit hunted down an enemy multi-purpose tractor, the intelligence agency informed on Friday, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

"A successful raid on the Tendrivska Spit - fighters of the 'Viking' marine operations center of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another night landing and installed mine barriers on the spit," the intelligence agency noted.

As reported, "the multi-purpose tractor of the Russian occupiers DT-10 'Vityaz' fell into the trap of the special forces of the military intelligence of Ukraine." It, as indicated, was used by the enemy to deliver personnel, weapons, and provisions to enemy positions. "The tracked Russian 'Vityaz' has been destroyed," the GUR emphasized.

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a large-scale attack on the servers of the Russian Central Election Commission15.09.25, 11:50 • 2912 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine