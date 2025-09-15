Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a large-scale attack on the servers of the Russian Central Election Commission

Due to the illegal elections held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale attack on the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission on the so-called "single voting day" on September 14, 2025, UNN reports with reference to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to a source in Ukrainian intelligence, the purpose of the cyberattack was to prevent online voting in the Russian elections, which the occupation authorities are holding, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - the message says.

A powerful DDoS attack was aimed at digital resources involved in holding illegal elections:

• servers of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the remote electronic voting platform (DEV), which were used during online voting in the elections of mayors and governors in the Russian Federation;

• Rostelecom backbone routers;

• servers of the state portal of digital services of the Russian Federation "Gosuslugi".

As a result of the attack, the operation of digital services where online voting was held was paralyzed for some time, and many Russians could not vote in the elections of mayors and governors in the regions of the Russian Federation.

"The Internet in the CEC building is down - an attack is underway," said Ella Pamfilova, head of the Russian CEC, emotionally commenting on the cyberattack.

Roskomnadzor also confirmed problems with the operation of remote voting services. According to their data, "due to network failures in Rostelecom, traffic degradation occurred on the backbone network."

Addition

On September 13, strike UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit a critical enterprise for the Russian military-industrial complex, the chemical industry of the Russian Federation, and the second largest producer of organic synthesis chemical products in Russia - PJSC "Metafrax Chemicals" in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation.