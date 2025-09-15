$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 14160 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 17019 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 24828 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 49207 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 69271 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 103843 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86146 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84333 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46855 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a large-scale attack on the servers of the Russian Central Election Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a large-scale attack on the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission on September 14, 2025, disrupting online voting. This resulted in the paralysis of digital services and prevented many Russians from voting.

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a large-scale attack on the servers of the Russian Central Election Commission

Due to the illegal elections held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale attack on the resources of the Russian Central Election Commission on the so-called "single voting day" on September 14, 2025, UNN reports with reference to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to a source in Ukrainian intelligence, the purpose of the cyberattack was to prevent online voting in the Russian elections, which the occupation authorities are holding, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- the message says.

A powerful DDoS attack was aimed at digital resources involved in holding illegal elections:

• servers of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the remote electronic voting platform (DEV), which were used during online voting in the elections of mayors and governors in the Russian Federation;

• Rostelecom backbone routers;

• servers of the state portal of digital services of the Russian Federation "Gosuslugi".

As a result of the attack, the operation of digital services where online voting was held was paralyzed for some time, and many Russians could not vote in the elections of mayors and governors in the regions of the Russian Federation.

"The Internet in the CEC building is down - an attack is underway," said Ella Pamfilova, head of the Russian CEC, emotionally commenting on the cyberattack.

Roskomnadzor also confirmed problems with the operation of remote voting services. According to their data, "due to network failures in Rostelecom, traffic degradation occurred on the backbone network."

Addition

On September 13, strike UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit a critical enterprise for the Russian military-industrial complex, the chemical industry of the Russian Federation, and the second largest producer of organic synthesis chemical products in Russia - PJSC "Metafrax Chemicals" in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

