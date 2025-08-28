Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 19 people already dead

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 5036 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 15126 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 10959 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 25842 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 70599 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 98643 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 92694 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 112230 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 81334 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81378 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.3m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 80786 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 48390 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 55728 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 105505 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 45090 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 4736 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 15130 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 151892 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 154436 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 236335 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 100917 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 132252 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 133864 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 127989 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 159892 views
Actual
The New York Times
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 19 people already dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported an increase in the death toll to 19 people. This is a consequence of the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28.

Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 19 people already dead

The number of fatalities from the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28 has increased to 19. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

19 dead. Search and rescue operations continue at the attack site in Darnytskyi district. According to services, up to 10 more people may still be under the rubble.

- Tkachenko wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a 49-year-old man was killed by a Russian aerial bomb in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to a Russian strike. Four more people were injured.

UNN also reported that in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv