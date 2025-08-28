Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 19 people already dead
Kyiv • UNN
The number of fatalities from the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28 has increased to 19. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
19 dead. Search and rescue operations continue at the attack site in Darnytskyi district. According to services, up to 10 more people may still be under the rubble.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that a 49-year-old man was killed by a Russian aerial bomb in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to a Russian strike. Four more people were injured.
UNN also reported that in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.