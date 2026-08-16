The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 51

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island has risen to 51. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

About 5,000 people were evacuated after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, killing at least 51 people, blocking roads and triggering landslides, authorities said on Sunday - the outlet writes.

It was also reported that 36 people suffered serious injuries as a result of the earthquake, which struck the province of East Nusa Tenggara on Saturday morning, while 77 sustained minor injuries.

The earthquake, which was followed by around 341 aftershocks, is the deadliest in the Southeast Asian country since the 2022 earthquake that claimed the lives of hundreds of people in West Java.

More than 3,300 people in the Sikka region evacuated on their own or were staying at a sports arena, the disaster management agency BNPB reported.

Some Sikka residents became stranded near destroyed homes under an improvised tarpaulin tent, while others were receiving treatment in a tent near a hospital in the port city of Maumere.

Recall

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island has risen to 47.