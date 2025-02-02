The Day of Refusal from Unnecessary Relationships, Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day. What else can be celebrated on February 2

Today, on February 4, anyone who feels uncomfortable in their personal life can take a decisive step and join the Day of Refusal from Unnecessary Relationships, UNN writes.

Dump Your Significant Jerk Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of February, which is today, February 2. The name of the holiday literally translates as Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and literally means a day of restoring self-respect.

The Day of Rejection of Unnecessary Relationships is not only about breaking up with the person you thought you loved, but also about starting a new phase in life where self-respect and happiness are prioritized. It's a day to remind ourselves that being alone is much better than being with someone who diminishes our value.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split after about 3 years together - media

February 2 is also Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness of rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the joints and can affect other organs. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing inflammation, pain, and joint damage.

How to eat sweets and how to choose them: a nutritionist answers

Another holiday celebrated today is Self-Renewal Day, when you should get out of your comfort zone, try something new, and engage in activities that promote growth and maturity. Its idea is to remind people of the importance of rebooting, working on themselves, and getting rid of everything that hinders personal development.

Lack of time and stress: why Ukrainians put off books - survey

According to the church calendar, today is the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. According to legend, there was a custom in Judea when newborn babies were brought to the temple for dedication: boys on the 40th day and girls on the 80th day after birth. Jesus Christ's parents brought him for dedication in the same way.

It was there that he was met by the righteous Simeon, to whom God had promised to show the Savior before his death. The old man praised the newborn child as the Son of God. These words were confirmed by the prophetess Anna, who said that her eyes had seen the Messiah.

It is also the day of the Meeting of the Cross, when winter meets summer. On this day, pagan songs are sung for warmth and a good summer, and fortune-telling takes place: "Fate, fate, give me grain, warm clothes, and bear strength." The period from the meeting of winter and summer to the Annunciation was considered the biological limit of winter fighting.

Five unrivaled premieres in February: what to watch