The crew of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft successfully landed in Kazakhstan after a long mission

The crew of the "Soyuz MS-26" ship with Ovchinin, Wagner, and Pettit on board has returned to Earth. This is reported by the Mission Control Center on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that in the morning the ship undocked from the "Svitanok" module. Its deorbiting and landing on Earth proceeded normally.

Today at 04:20 Moscow time, the descent module of the "Soyuz MS-26" ship with cosmonauts Oleg Ovchinin, Ivan Wagner, and Donald Pettit landed in the area of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan - the report says.

The crew worked in space from September 11, 2024, to April 20, 2025.

Recall

On Tuesday, April 8, NASA astronaut Johnny Kim and two Russian crew members arrived at the International Space Station aboard a Russian spacecraft. The Soyuz launch vehicle lifted off on schedule from Russia's leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to deliver the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with three astronauts into orbit. They docked with the station just over three hours after takeoff.

