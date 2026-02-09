The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat mission

The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission. This was reported by the "Kherson" army aviation brigade, where the servicemen served, writes UNN.

It is with pain that we announce an irreparable loss. Our brothers did not return from a combat mission - noted the brigade.

It is noted that all crew members were experienced officers and dedicated defenders of Ukraine, who fulfilled their duty in the sky until the very end, defending the country from Russian aggression.

The unit emphasized that the fallen soldiers were true patriots and professionals who distinguished themselves by their courage and selflessness.

We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen Heroes. They loved the sky and Ukraine. Eternal flight! Honor! - the message reads.

