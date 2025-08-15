The court decided not to remand the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Zahumennyi, in custody in the case of embezzlement of UAH 1.3 million

The court denied the motion to detain and suspend Dmytro Zahumennyi, head of the Kyiv City State Administration's staff, who had previously been served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid 1.3 million UAH from the city budget for the renovation of the facade and premises of a private building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminds that the prosecutor's office accuses the official of alleged conspiracy during the allocation of funds for the renovation of the building of the communal enterprise "ATP KMDA".

The head of the Kyiv City State Administration and the former director of the communal enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid 1.3 million UAH from the city budget for the renovation of the facade and premises of a private building.