06:26 PM • 2104 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 76087 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 122190 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 72607 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 121269 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 52450 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 79371 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104742 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60527 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 233794 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - BloombergAugust 15, 09:30 AM • 14462 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 111576 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 28039 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 79756 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 21899 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 122153 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 111811 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 121229 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 146814 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 233777 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 95797 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 178583 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 125759 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 141269 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 188630 views
The court decided not to remand the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Zahumennyi, in custody in the case of embezzlement of UAH 1.3 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The court refused to remand Dmytro Zahumennyi, head of the Kyiv City State Administration apparatus, in custody and remove him from office. He is suspected of embezzling UAH 1.3 million in budget funds for the renovation of a private building.

The court decided not to remand the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Zahumennyi, in custody in the case of embezzlement of UAH 1.3 million

The court denied the motion to detain and suspend Dmytro Zahumennyi, head of the Kyiv City State Administration's staff, who had previously been served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid 1.3 million UAH from the city budget for the renovation of the facade and premises of a private building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

The court denied the motion to detain and suspend Dmytro Zahumennyi, head of the Kyiv City State Administration's staff.

- the report says.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminds that the prosecutor's office accuses the official of alleged conspiracy during the allocation of funds for the renovation of the building of the communal enterprise "ATP KMDA".

Recall

The head of the Kyiv City State Administration and the former director of the communal enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid 1.3 million UAH from the city budget for the renovation of the facade and premises of a private building.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

