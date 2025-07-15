$41.840.05
The court began choosing a pre-trial restraint for Shabunin and immediately went on a break

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv began a session on choosing a pre-trial restraint for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK). He is suspected of evading military service.

The court began choosing a pre-trial restraint for Shabunin and immediately went on a break

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv today began a hearing on the selection of a pre-trial restraint for the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), Vitaliy Shabunin, who is suspected of evading military service, reports UNN correspondent.

However, a few minutes after the start of the session, a break was announced - allegedly due to doubts about the bias of the prosecutor and the judge.

Currently, they will choose who will consider the recusal of the judge.

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitaliy Shabunin, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and unlawfully used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of more than 50 thousand hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit, have been documented.

The activist has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
