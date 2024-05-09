ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81982 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107498 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174203 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165454 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

The Council has taken a step to launch the Land Bank project - SPFU

The Council has taken a step to launch the Land Bank project - SPFU

 • 15451 views

The Verkhovna Rada approved the distribution of revenues from the lease of state land, according to which 90% of revenues are directed to the state budget and 10% to local budgets, which will increase state budget revenues and provide additional funds to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the distribution of revenues from the lease of state land, which should help replenish the internal reserves of the state budget and allow attracting additional funds to finance the Defense Forces. This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

Details

Amendments to the Budget Code adopted by the Verkhovna Rada regulated the distribution of 12% of the normative monetary value of land, which will be the starting price at land lease auctions. Now 90% of such revenues will go to the state budget, and 10% to local budgets

- Koval said.

He noted that this would allow it:

  • significantly increase state budget revenues through a transparent land lease market through the Land Bank;
  • keep local budget revenues at the current level;
  • to increase local budget revenues by bringing lease relations out of the shadows.

Under martial law, such changes will strengthen our internal reserves. These are additional funds to the state budget, which finances the Defense Forces of Ukraine

- Koval added.

Recall

Political analyst Ruslan Bortnik stated that the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences has been disposing of significant land assets for many years, which created grounds for corruption schemes. Now is the time to seize the land that is not used for research purposes and transfer it to the Armed Forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising