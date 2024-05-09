The Council has taken a step to launch the Land Bank project - SPFU

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the distribution of revenues from the lease of state land, which should help replenish the internal reserves of the state budget and allow attracting additional funds to finance the Defense Forces. This was reported by the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

Details

Amendments to the Budget Code adopted by the Verkhovna Rada regulated the distribution of 12% of the normative monetary value of land, which will be the starting price at land lease auctions. Now 90% of such revenues will go to the state budget, and 10% to local budgets - Koval said.

He noted that this would allow it:

significantly increase state budget revenues through a transparent land lease market through the Land Bank;

keep local budget revenues at the current level;



to increase local budget revenues by bringing lease relations out of the shadows.



Under martial law, such changes will strengthen our internal reserves. These are additional funds to the state budget, which finances the Defense Forces of Ukraine - Koval added.

Recall

Political analyst Ruslan Bortnik stated that the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences has been disposing of significant land assets for many years, which created grounds for corruption schemes. Now is the time to seize the land that is not used for research purposes and transfer it to the Armed Forces.